Florian Wirtz Germany 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Florian Wirtz piledriver! Germany starlet unleashes long-range rocket within SEVEN SECONDS to absolutely stun France - with Toni Kroos assisting on international return

Florian WirtzGermanyFrance vs GermanyFriendliesToni Kroos

Bayern Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz took just seven seconds to open the scoring for Germany against France on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wirtz scored the opener in the seventh second
  • Launch a piledriver after receiving pass from Kroos
  • Kroos registered assists upon returning to international football

Editors' Picks