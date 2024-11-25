Manchester City FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Fit-again Kevin De Bruyne reveals latest Man City injury setback left him 'unable to kick a ball'

K. De BruyneManchester CityPremier League

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on his latest injury setback as he revealed he was left 'unable to kick a ball'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Bruyne spoke about his injury setback
  • Returned to action earlier in November
  • Man City take on Feyenoord on Tuesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

98604 Votes