VIDEO: Fish cakes and smoke bombs thrown onto pitch as Rosenborg game abandoned as angry fans protest against VAR

NorwayFan storiesClub Friendlies

Fans protested against VAR by throwing fishcakes and smoke bombs onto the pitch which forced the match officials to abandon Rosenborg's game.

  • Fans unleashed bitter protest against VAR
  • Four stoppages inside the first half-hour
  • Rosenborg and Lillestrom's match was abandoned