Kyle Walker AC Milan 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'First win as a Milan player' - Kyle Walker back in trophy-hunting mode as Man City loanee keeps Christian Pulisic & Co on course for Coppa Italia glory

K. WalkerAC MilanManchester CityAC Milan vs RomaCoppa Italia

Kyle Walker has savoured his “first win as a Milan player”, with the Manchester City loanee back in trophy-hunting mode after making a move to Italy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Experienced defender on-loan at San Siro
  • Transfer could be made permanent this summer
  • Has enjoyed unbeaten start to spell in Italy
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches