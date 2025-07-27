FIFA unveils Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26 song created by community member DJANE VIOLET

AFPSiddhant LazarFIFA unveils Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26 song created by community member DJANE VIOLETWorld CupFIFA has released a new audio identity for its World Cup 2026 Volunteer Programme, created by DJane Violet, a member of the FIFA Volunteer CommunityFIFA Volunteer Theme x FIFA World Cup 26 is available on various streaming platformsApplications for the volunteer programme will open in AugustFollows similar audio creations for all 16 Host Cities Article continues belowWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk