FIFA set to push ahead with major VAR rule change for 2026 World Cup despite initial rejection
VAR to check corner-kicks
According to BBC Sport, FIFA will aggressively push for VAR to check corner kicks at the upcoming 2026 World Cup, despite facing rejection from domestic leagues to implement across all competitions. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) - the body which determines the laws of the game - met in October, were an agreement was reached that VAR would check incorrectly given yellow cards, which could lead to a read, although the idea to review corner kicks was rejected.
The rejection means that IFAB will now have to conduct extensive trials across the globe before they can implement at the World Cup in North America next summer.
Collina open to new trials
Legendary former referee Pierluigi Collina, who is now serving as FIFA's head of referees, is a supporter of the change as part of a wider review of VAR protocol. to support his argument, Collina has cited an incident from the Euro 2016 final, when Portugal were wrongly awarded a free-kick in extra time for handball on the edge of the area that almost led to a goal. The IFAB will convene their next meeting in January, where further discussions will be held.
League officials against expansion of usage of the VAR
One major concern for the leagues across the world is that using excessive VAR would lead to more time wasting. The Football Association's chief executive Mark Bullingham, who is also on IFAB's board, had earlier told BBC Sport: "We don't think there's any need to extend the use of VAR. There are regular discussions in IFAB about what VAR should be, and how it should move forward. I think our position is that we're in a good place now. Of course, if someone brings an item forward for Ifab to consider, then as a group we'll consider it. But as a group we don't necessarily think that VAR needs to be extended at the moment. We think there's enough interruptions to the game in the current model."
Is expanding of VAR possible?
An important aspect of the Laws of the Game that applies at all levels is that a referee cannot change a restart decision even if they realise it is incorrect after play is back underway. So, once the corner is taken and play is live, the game must continue. Thus if the new laws are implemented at the World Cup next year, every corner will have to be reviewed by the VAR - although in the majority of cases the decision will be obvious.
Fans will be eager to see if and when FIFA gets the nod to bring in the rule changes in VAR. Before that, they must extensively trial the methods to make sure their plan is foolproof.
