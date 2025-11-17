FIFA PASS to give World Cup 2026 ticket holders priority U.S. visa appointments

More than six million tickets are expected to be made available for the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Eleven U.S. cities will host a combined 78 matches, including group-stage games, knockout rounds and the final.

Fans who need a visa and live in countries with available appointments are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, the State Department said. Travelers from Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries may instead seek authorization through ESTA.

Infantino has repeatedly emphasized that “the world is welcome in America,” offering public reassurances that international fans will be safe and supported when traveling to the United States for both the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup. His comments follow meetings with the White House Task Force and come amid ongoing scrutiny over the U.S. government’s immigration policies, security concerns, and visa challenges. Human Rights Watch has urged FIFA to be prepared to reconsider hosting if traveler safety cannot be guaranteed, even as Infantino maintains that U.S. officials have assured him that all fans who come to “celebrate football” will be welcomed.