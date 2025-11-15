FIFA to reduce Cristiano Ronaldo's ban? Portuguese Football Federation preparing complaint after blaming 'hostile' Dublin environment for captain's dismissal

Ronaldo has already departed the Portugal camp and will not be present in Porto for the Armenia fixture. Speaking after the defeat in Dublin, head coach Roberto Martinez offered a measured but firm defence of his captain.

"The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games," he said. "I think that just deserves credit and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team. He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed, and obviously, when he tries to get away from the defender...I think the action looks worse than what it actually is. I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.

"The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference [Wednesday], your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body."

Ronaldo entered Thursday’s match fully aware he would be targeted by the home crowd. He even joked beforehand that he would be a “good boy” amid the expected boos. The taunts arrived early and continued relentlessly, flaring even more brightly once he was dismissed.

As he exited the pitch, Ronaldo responded with claps and a pair of exaggerated thumbs-up. It was a pointed gesture dripping with sarcasm. He exchanged sharp words with Hallgrimsson on his way off. When asked later what Ronaldo had said, the Ireland coach replied with a wry smile: "He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me, unless I got into his head. It was his action that cost him. Unless I got into his head, it had nothing to do with me."

He also revealed the pair did not speak again after the final whistle: "No, I think we talked enough when he came off. It was just a moment of silliness from him."