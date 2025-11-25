FIFA confirm MASSIVE change to World Cup draw with introduction of Wimbledon-style seeding

While smaller nations will, perhaps rightly, claim that this new seeding system undermines sporting integrity by favouring the world’s most successful nations, a counter-argument would be the fact that all of the top four seeds still need to reach the semi-finals and could no doubt still face a difficult path in order to get there.

With 10 days to go until the draw on December 5, England face a nervous wait to find out who they will face in the group stage of the competition. The likes of Scotland, Norway, Croatia or Italy (if they get through the play-offs) could potentially be on the cards for the Three Lions, though only one of the above – as just two sides from UEFA can be drawn in the same group.

Match locations and kick-off times will then be announced the following day on December 6, as the tournament begins to come more clearly into view. Particularly now with this change to the draw, the pressure will be on Tuchel’s side to go all the way.

