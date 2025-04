This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

FIFA Club World Cup ball continues tour across MLS as NYCFC, FC Cinncinatti and Philadelphia Union fans get up close FIFA Club World Cup Major League Soccer New York City FC Philadelphia Union FC Cincinnati The FIFA Club World Cup ball continued its rounds around the MLS, visiting New York, Philadelphia and even Cincinnati FIFA Club World Cup ball visits NYCFC vs Minnesota United among other stops

Fans given chance to take photos with the ball

Event marks third stop on ball's MLS tour Article continues below