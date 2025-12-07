FIFA apologise for making Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni wear gloves to touch World Cup trophy during bizarre ceremony

The confusion unfolded during Friday’s draw for the 2026 World Cup, where organisers unexpectedly asked Lionel Scaloni to put on white gloves before handling the World Cup trophy. The requirement, normally reserved for non-champions or those without authorised access, appeared to stem from officials not recognising the manager who guided Argentina to the 2022 title. Scaloni looked visibly surprised and later admitted he believed staff had mistaken him for someone else.

The moment quickly circulated across social media, with many fans and pundits questioning how FIFA personnel failed to recognise the reigning world champion coach. Argentina’s delegation reportedly felt the incident was disrespectful, especially given Scaloni’s central role in the Albiceleste’s most recent triumph. The awkwardness overshadowed the draw itself, in which Argentina were placed into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

To address the situation, FIFA arranged a separate ceremony the following day as part of the tournament schedule presentation. This time, Scaloni was invited onto the stage without gloves and handed the trophy in a more fitting manner. Infantino used the occasion to deliver a public apology and defuse the controversy.