'Fiery' Coleen Rooney tipped for 'fireworks' with popstar Tulisa in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as wife of Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney is picked out as key celebrity to watch in hit ITV show W. Rooney Plymouth Manchester United Championship Showbiz

Coleen Rooney has been tipped to show offer her 'fiery' personality and clash with Tulisa as she competes on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.