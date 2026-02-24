Ferran Torres & Pedri reveal brutal Hansi Flick punishment for Barcelona players who report late to team meetings

According to the players, the consequences of missing the clock are now eye-wateringly expensive. Pedri, who recently returned to action following a muscle injury in his right femoral biceps, revealed the transition in disciplinary measures. The midfield maestro explained: "Regarding punctuality, we have changed it a little. If you are late, you pay a fine." This shift confirms that Flick is prioritising a professional environment where the rules apply to everyone, regardless of their status within the first-team hierarchy.

Torres was quick to elaborate on the staggering sums involved, noting that the fine is “€40,000 for being 10 minutes late on a match day.” The former Manchester City forward then went on to joke: "I can’t imagine how much money 20 minutes would be. You might as well send him a photo of an ibuprofen!" Before adding that the new punishment "hurts more, I’ll tell you that much."