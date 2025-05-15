Ferran Torres undergoes emergency surgery ahead of Barcelona's trip to Espanyol as Blaugrana look to wrap up La Liga title
Barcelona have confirmed that Ferran Torres has undergone emergency surgery for appendicitis and is now unlikely to feature again this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barcelona confirm Ferran Torres underwent surgery
- Suffered abdominal pain before appendicitis diagnosis
- Unlikely to return to action before the end of the season