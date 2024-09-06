'Unbelievable' Federico Chiesa praised for impact on Liverpool Under-21s squad as £12.5m summer signing builds up fitness ahead of Reds debut
Federico Chiesa joined the Liverpool Under-21s squad as the £12.5m ($16.5m) summer signing aims to build up his fitness ahead of his Anfield debut.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chiesa joined the Merseyside club in the summer
- Working on his fitness level during the international break
- Can make his debut against Forest on Sep 14