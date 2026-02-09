'Fatigue is in the head' - Erling Haaland refuses to blame tiredness for struggles in front of goal as Man City hitman outlines areas for improvement

Haaland has issued a scathing review of his own recent form, insisting that he has "no excuse" for his lack of potency in front of goal since the turn of the year. Despite playing the hero in City’s victory over Liverpool at Anfield, the Norwegian superstar rejected suggestions that a congested fixture list is to blame for a dry spell that has seen him fail to score from open play in his last eight Premier League outings.

The City number nine was the catalyst for a stunning turnaround on Merseyside this weekend. With Pep Guardiola’s side trailing late on, Haaland turned provider to set up Bernardo Silva’s equaliser before keeping his nerve to slot home an injury-time penalty.

However, the euphoria of the result has not blinded Haaland to his own dipping standards. While his goal tally remains elite, his overall contribution during January and early February has drawn scrutiny. Speaking after the game, the 25-year-old was visibly self-critical, acknowledging that his output has fallen below the stratospheric bar he set upon his arrival in England.

"I haven't scored enough goals since the start of this year, you can say, and I know that I need to improve," Haaland told reporters. "I know I need to be more sharp, better at all of this and this is something that I have to work on. I have to keep going because this is what everyone deserves and expects."