'Fascinating in the Premier League!' - Pep Guardiola FUMES at decision to allow Dominic Solanke goal during Man City's collapse at Tottenham

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live post-match, Guardiola was asked about the decision for Solanke's first to stand. He replied: "Well, if you do it to a striker it would be a penalty. I'm not a referee. Fascinating in the Premier League."

At a press conference, Guardiola faced that question again and said: "If a central defender does it to a striker, it's a penalty, right? You said it, I didn't say it, you saw it."

Regarding City's inability to maintain momentum in games, he then added: "That happens in the Premier League today. Sometimes we can control it but the way the game in England is played, it happens sometimes.

"We are playing at a high level. We didn't have the consistency to win the games when others were able to do it, 14 games it a lot of games. Six points [gap to Arsenal]. Next one."

