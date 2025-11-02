Getty Images, Instagram (@harrykane)
Family forest walks and Halloween cupcakes! Harry Kane shares 'a little bit of life' update as Bayern Munich striker enjoys downtime in Germany
Kane enjoying life away from football
In a series of Instagram snaps, the 32-year-old wrote on the social media platform: "A little bit of life."
Some of the pictures involved forest walks with his family, spending time with his dog, enjoying Halloween with his kids, showing off some of his meals, playing for Bayern, England, and more.
Bayern talisman Kane on fire
The former Tottenham man has been a revelation for Bayern since joining the German giants in 2023 from Spurs. This season, he has scored a remarkable 22 goals in just 15 matches, and in 111 appearances for the Bavarian side, he has netted a whopping 107 times, while adding 29 assists, too. His recent form has led to chatter about him being in the running for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, although there is still a long way to go in that race. But for the time being, the experienced forward appears to be playing some of the best football of his career. Meanwhile, his team have won nine times in a row in the Bundesliga and 15 in all competitions this season - making them a force to be reckoned with.
Kane transfer exit links continue
Kane has repeatedly said he is committed to staying at Bayern amid speculation of a Premier League return. The latest link is to Spanish giants Barcelona but a switch to La Liga is far from certain. However, last month, the forward made it clear he is fully behind Bayern's project.
"If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now that I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back," he said. "What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen, and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern right now, I am fully all in with Bayern."
What comes next for Kane and Bayern?
Bayern boss Kompany gave Kane a rare rest in their thumping 3-0 Bundesliga victory over Bayer Leverkusen this weekend but the England star is unlikely to be on the bench in their next encounter. That is because they travel to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in Europe's elite footballing competition on Tuesday. They then head to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday before heading off for the international break.
Ahead of their heavyweight encounter with PSG, Kompany said: "I’m looking forward to PSG. We’ve earned the right to go there full of enthusiasm. It needs to be rock ‘n’ roll," while board member for sport, Max Eberl, added, "We beat the club world champions (Chelsea) at home. And now we want to beat the European champions PSG, too."
