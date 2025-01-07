Revealed: FA stunningly reduce Matheus Cunha ban by one game after Wolves star agreed to buy new glasses for Ipswich security guard involved in scuffle
In a surprising move, the FA have reduced Matheus Cunha's ban by one game after the Wolves star agreed to buy new glasses for the Ipswich security.
- Cunha got involved in a scuffle with an Ipswich guard
- Later issued a personal apology to the victim
- FA is content with the apology and has reduced the ban by a game