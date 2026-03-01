Getty
Explained: Why Martin Odegaard is not in Arsenal squad to face Chelsea in crucial Premier League clash
Surprise omission from London derby squad
Arsenal were dealt a significant blow ahead of their high-stakes Premier League clash against Chelsea, with captain Martin Odegaard unexpectedly omitted from the matchday squad. The 26-year-old Norwegian playmaker was widely anticipated to feature at Stamford Bridge after recently making his return to first-team action. Just last weekend, Odegaard appeared as a second-half substitute during the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, delivering a sharp and creative cameo performance. Furthermore, the midfielder participated in training sessions throughout the week and was even pictured attending an Arsenal Foundation event. This active build-up made his absence from the official team sheets an hour before kick-off a major shock to the traveling Gunners support, immediately sparking concerns about a potential relapse in a season already fragmented by various injury setbacks.
Mikel Arteta confirms knee injury setback
Speaking ahead of the game at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal manager Arteta provided a definitive update on his talisman’s condition, confirming that the absence was strictly a medical decision.
"Unfortunately Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him," Arteta told reporters. This statement confirms that the club captain is still grappling with the lingering effects of a knee problem that has hampered his rhythm throughout the current campaign. The club clearly opted against risking their star player in a physically demanding derby, prioritizing his long-term availability over a short-term gamble.
Odegaard's fitness woes continue
Odegaard initially picked up the issue in Arsenal's draw with Brentford last month, and missed their next two matches. The Norway international has struggled to build up proper rhythm throughout the campaign, sitting out a total of 15 fixtures in all competitions due to a variety of different injuries.
Looking ahead to a demanding schedule
The recurring nature of the Norwegian's knee problem is undoubtedly the most worrying aspect for the Arsenal hierarchy and supporters alike. Fans will be desperately hoping that this latest setback is merely a minor speed bump rather than a symptom of a more serious underlying condition. With the Premier League title race reaching a fever pitch and crucial European commitments looming on the horizon, having a fully fit Odegaard is essential for the North London club's ambitions.
The medical department will be working tirelessly to ensure the captain can return to the pitch comfortably. For now, the Emirates faithful must await further updates following the Chelsea match to see if another extended period of rehabilitation is required for the international star.
