Explained: Why Martin Odegaard is not in Arsenal squad to face Chelsea in crucial Premier League clash

Speaking ahead of the game at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal manager Arteta provided a definitive update on his talisman’s condition, confirming that the absence was strictly a medical decision.

"Unfortunately Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him," Arteta told reporters. This statement confirms that the club captain is still grappling with the lingering effects of a knee problem that has hampered his rhythm throughout the current campaign. The club clearly opted against risking their star player in a physically demanding derby, prioritizing his long-term availability over a short-term gamble.