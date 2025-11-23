Explained: Why controversial Eberechi Eze goal was allowed to stand in north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs

When Eze fizzed in his first goal shortly before half-time, replays showed that Martin Zubimendi and Leandro Trossard were both in the line of Vicario's view, plus, they were offside. Despite Tottenham's protestations, a VAR review did not go their way.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre said: "The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that there were no Arsenal players in the line of vision of the goalkeeper, and they made no movement to impact an opponent while in an offside position."

Incidentally, Vicario admitted that even if the goal was chalked off, Tottenham probably wouldn't have got anything from the encounter.

He added on Sky Sports: "I think the way the game went it wouldn't have changed anything. There were three people in front of me so of course they impacted me. But we didn't lose the game for that."