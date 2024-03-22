Luis RubialesGetty Images
James Hunsley

Explained: Why disgraced former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is attempting to gain Dominican citizenship

SpainSpainWorld CupWomen's football

Former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales is reportedly seeking Dominican citizenship, where he is now based.

  • Rubiales embroiled in corruption controversy
  • Based in Dominican Republican since RFEF dismissal
  • Seeking citizenship to strengthen business ties

