Ex-Spurs star plans shock return at 41 after ‘10-year vacation’ – with bold goal claim made by enigmatic Egyptian striker Mido TottenhamPremier LeagueRomaAjaxWiganMiddlesbroughEgypt

Former Tottenham star Mido has boldly claimed that he is ready to come out of retirement at the age of 41, having being “on vacation for 10 years”.