AFP
Ex-Premier League striker falls on neck in failed attempt at acrobatic celebration after last-gasp AFCON equaliser as serious injury avoided
A celebration that froze a stadium
Mali were handed a first-half penalty that might have tilted the balance early, only for Willard Mwanza to deny El Bilal Toure from the spot. The save galvanised Zambia, yet it was Mali who eventually broke through in the 61st minute when Auxerre striker Touré atoned for his earlier miss by finding the net for Les Aigles. However, Zambia refused to wilt, with former Rangers forward Fashion Sakala adding thrust from wide areas. Their persistence was finally rewarded when a sumptuous delivery into the box was met by Daka, who launched himself forward to guide a diving header beyond the Mali goalkeeper. His goal arrived deep into stoppage time, a reward for Zambia’s relentless pressure in a contest that swung repeatedly on its axis. As teammates sprinted towards him and supporters roared inside the 67,000-capacity Stade Mohammed V, Daka attempted to mark the moment with an acrobatic flourish. However, his cartwheel execution went awry as he landed awkwardly on his neck.
- AFP
Fortunate Daka avoids serious injury
Daka’s misjudged landing left him crumpled, clutching at his neck as medical staff rushed over. The images were unsettling, particularly given the force involved, but the outcome proved far kinder than first feared. Hauled to his feet by teammates, Daka was able to see out the remaining minutes as Zambia secured a valuable opening point. Zambia coach Moses Sichone has leaned heavily on him, and with good reason. His international record now stands at 21 goals in 44 appearances, a return that dwarfs his output at club level.
When Daka arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2021, he did so as a coveted asset, joining a Leicester side still basking in the afterglow of an FA Cup triumph under Brendan Rodgers. Expectations were high, but he has only managed to score 10 goals in 76 Premier League appearances for the Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship in May. Daka's struggles have continued in the second tier this term, as he's found the net only once through 20 games.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Off-field tension at the King Power
While Daka’s international adventure offered a moment of relief, Leicester’s domestic narrative has been complicated by an uncomfortable episode away from the pitch. The club has been forced to apologise to staff following a late alteration to its December pay schedule, a move that broke with a long-standing festive tradition. For the first time in several years, employees were informed that their wages would not arrive until after Christmas. An internal email explained that salaries would be paid on December 31, adhering strictly to the club’s official payday, rather than being brought forward as had become customary. The timing of the communication proved the most contentious element. Sent just days before Christmas, it left little room for adjustment, particularly for staff who had grown accustomed to receiving wages early in December to ease seasonal pressures. The message, understood to have come from interim managing director Kamonthip Netthanomsak, acknowledged the misstep and offered a personal apology for the inconvenience caused.
It read: "I recognise that the earlier payment has become a valued tradition for many colleagues, and it is regrettable that I have been unable to relay this with greater notice to allow more time for your personal financial planning over the festive period. Please accept my personal apologies for any inconvenience this may cause you."
However, Leicester were keen to stress that the decision was not driven by immediate financial distress.
- AFP
What comes next for Daka?
Zambia navigate a challenging AFCON group that also includes hosts and favourites Morocco. Before that daunting test, Zambia have a chance to build momentum against Comoros on Friday, with hopes that Daka will be available and fully fit after his scare.
Advertisement