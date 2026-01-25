Ex-Man Utd star's WAG could be jailed after allegedly 'causing serious injury by dangerous driving'

Essex Police state that Francis, 27, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the woman has been left badly injured, and she will now appear in court.

Essex Police spokesperson told The Sun on Sunday: "A woman is due to appear in court charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Brentwood. At around 8.50am on Tuesday September 23 last year, officers were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Hartswood Road. The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, suffered life-changing injuries. An investigation has continued since then, led by our Roads Policing Unit. This has resulted in a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving against April Francis, 27, of East London."