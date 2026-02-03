Ex-Man Utd star sees contract terminated at Championship club after just six months

Hull City have confirmed that they have come to an agreement with the full-back to terminate his contract, cutting short a spell that was originally intended to last at least a full season. The defender arrived in East Yorkshire this past summer, having successfully come through a trial period during pre-season which convinced the club to offer him terms.

He penned a 12-month deal at the time, which included an option for a second year, signalling the club's hope that he could become a long-term asset. However, that option will now not be triggered, and the initial contract will not be seen through to its conclusion. Instead, the decision was made to cancel the deal to enable the player to secure a move away from the MKM Stadium immediately.

Despite the initial optimism surrounding the transfer and the belief that the Manchester-born talent could revive his stalling career in the Championship, the move has simply not worked out for either party. The separation allows him to enter the market as a free agent and the club to move on from an experiment that failed to deliver the expected results.