Ex-Man City star Joao Cancelo set for shock return to Europe as Barcelona, Inter & Juventus all contact Al-Hilal over January transfer

Cancelo’s situation has been tracked closely since he left Manchester City for Saudi Arabia, and it appears his stay in the Middle East may prove short-lived. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have approached Al-Hilal to discuss the structure of a potential loan deal for the full-back, while Barcelona and Juventus have also been in touch to ask about his situation.

Cancelo’s affection for Barcelona is no secret. The Portugal international spent the 2023–24 season on loan at Camp Nou and made a lasting impression, both on and off the pitch. His emotional connection was laid bare during the Club World Cup last summer, when he was booed by Real Madrid supporters after facing their rivals.

He said: "I’m a Barca fan, it’s normal. I love Barca. I loved my team in Barca. I love the group at Barca. But now I’m at Al-Hilal and I’m very happy here."

Barcelona had been expected to sit out January with minimal activity, constrained by financial fair play pressures. That outlook changed sharply after Andreas Christensen suffered a long-term injury, leaving Hansi Flick short of options in defence. While the club’s priority had been to find a central defender, Cancelo’s name has resurfaced because of his versatility. Comfortable at right-back, left-back, or even stepping into midfield, he offers solutions across multiple areas, a luxury Barcelona rarely enjoy at present.