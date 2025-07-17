SS Lazio Training SessionGetty Images Sport
Ex-Chelsea boss rushed to hospital after falling ill during training session in intense summer heat

Former Chelsea and current Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell during a training session in Rome’s intense summer heat. Temperatures in the Italian capital soared past 30°C, prompting immediate medical attention. Lazio have since confirmed the 66-year-old is in stable condition and returned to training later in the day.

  • Sarri taken to hospital after falling ill in 30°C Rome heat
  • Lazio confirm coach is stable, returns to training same day
  • Former Chelsea boss recently rejoined Lazio on two-year deal
