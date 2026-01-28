Ex-Brighton striker Neal Maupay gets Sevilla staff member in HEADLOCK as new signing demands to see club's social media admin after brutal past trolling incident

The switch has also allowed Maupay to engage in some light-hearted banter with his new colleagues. To announce his arrival, the club dug out a tweet from Marseille and Sevilla's pre-season friendly. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Maupay coming on as a late substitute for goalscorer Mason Greenwood.

The tongue-in-cheek post read: "Whenever Neal Maupay comes on and doesn’t score, the social media manager smiles."

The club used that message as the basis of Maupay's reveal video, with the striker subsequently writing a more positive version of the original message and giving a broad smile, plus a double thumbs up to the camera.

Maupay took to his personal account, asking to know where the admin's office was, as he just "wanted to talk". A little under an hour later, he got his own back on the club's admin.