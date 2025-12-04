AFP
'I was halfway through my medical!' - Ex-Arsenal star reveals he snubbed Manchester City at eleventh hour to move to Emirates
Silvestre lifts the lid on his Arsenal transfer
Silvestre’s reputation in English football was built at Manchester United, where he arrived in September 1999 from Internazionale and went on to clock up 249 Premier League appearances. Over nine years in Manchester, he collected a haul of major honours, including the Champions League, the FA Cup and five league titles. His final season at United, however, was derailed by a significant knee ligament injury, which kept him out for much of the campaign. He returned to action in April but found himself facing uncertainty, with one year remaining on his contract and limited clarity about how he would fit into the United squad. At 31, Silvestre was drawing attention from several clubs. Paris Saint-Germain were keen. Bordeaux made enquiries. City were deep in negotiations and, according to Silvestre, had already reached a provisional agreement with him. Sunderland were also in talks. But everything changed when Arsene Wenger made his interest known.
Wenger's phone call changed everything
Silvestre, speaking to Poker Scout, recounted the extraordinary moment his transfer took a sharp detour.
"I almost signed for Manchester City in 2008, believe it or not," he said. "I was halfway through my medical in Manchester and was very close to finalising a move to the club. However, Arsene Wenger reached out to me through a friend to try and get me to sign for Arsenal during the medical."
Within 24 hours, he had apologised to City officials and travelled to London to complete a two-year contract at the Emirates. He added: "I couldn’t turn that offer down, and I signed for the club the very next day!"
Wenger said at that time: "We have a strong squad, but a young squad and Mikael's versatility, experience and calibre will provide the extra depth we need to reinforce our challenge for honours. His defensive adaptability will serve us well, and it's a big plus that Mikael has top-level experience and a great understanding of football in the Premier League."
Silvestre's split allegiance between United & Arsenal
Earlier in 2025, Silvestre looked back fondly on his time in north London, acknowledging the warmth he received from Arsenal supporters and the respect he gained within the club. But he does not disguise where his heart lies.
During an interview on talkSPORT last year, he said: "When you have been travelling as much as I did, you still look back and support the clubs you played for. But, as you know, nine years at United is a long time in one career. If you asked me to pick, it would be more United, but I had a great time at Arsenal."
However, given the current circumstances at United, he revealed that he would now prefer a transfer to north London. "I would go to Arsenal right now. I am not a patient guy!" he laughed.
Silvestre has elite company in a small club
Arsenal’s acquisition of Silvestre for a reported fee of around £750,000 was one of the most surprising moves of the 2008 summer window. United’s long history of avoiding direct transfers to rival clubs made the signing almost unthinkable at the time. The last player to make the same journey had been Brian Kidd in 1974. He belongs to a surprisingly small and illustrious group of footballers who have worn both Arsenal and United colours. Alexis Sanchez is perhaps the most famous modern example, with his blockbuster move to Old Trafford. Robin van Persie made the opposite journey, leaving Arsenal for United in 2012 and famously firing Ferguson’s side to the league title. Danny Welbeck, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Andy Cole also crossed the divide at various points, each with differing levels of success.
