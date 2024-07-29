Paul Merson StrictlyGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson signs lucrative six-figure deal to join scandal-hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing

ArsenalPremier LeagueEnglandShowbiz

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has reportedly signed a lucrative deal with BBC's reality dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

  • Merson set to join BBC's Strictly Come Dancing
  • Reality show reportedly offer six-figure deal
  • BBC looking to move on from recent controversies
