‘Everyone is afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo, nobody is scared of Man Utd’ – Anderson questions Red Devils’ decision to let evergreen superstar leave after seeing him hit 54 goals in 2023

Chris Burton
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022Getty
Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC

Anderson has questioned Manchester United’s decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave after he plundered 54 goals in 2023 for club and country.

  • Portuguese icon returned to England in 2021
  • Released following explosive interview
  • Showing no sign of slowing down in Saudi Arabia

