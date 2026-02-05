AFP
'Every medal is important' - Omar Marmoush fires warning to Arsenal ahead of Carabao Cup final following message from Man City team-mates
Man City ease past Newcastle to book Wembley date with Arsenal
Guardiola has collected six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League crown across his 10 years in English football. He also guided City to four successive League Cup triumphs between 2018 and 2021. The Blues are back in the hunt for that particular piece of silverware.
Another day out at Wembley was booked when seeing off Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. City headed into the second leg of that contest holding a commanding 2-0 lead. They were out of sight before half-time on home soil.
Marmoush, who has found opportunities hard to come by this season while filling the role of Erling Haaland’s back-up, netted twice against the Magpies inside half an hour, with Tijjani Reijnders grabbing a third that helped City to ultimately wrap up a 5-1 aggregate win.
Trophy target: Marmoush eager to open Man City medal collection
Guardiola’s men will now face Premier League leaders Arsenal - who remain in the hunt for a quadruple this season - on March 22. Marmoush, who joined City in January 2025 and is yet to lift a trophy with the Blues, has pointed out how there are many stars on the blue half of Manchester that are hungry for tangible success.
The Egyptian forward told Sky Sports of reaching a major final: “We showed a very good mentality. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. We are here to win trophies. We were together as a team. From the first minute, we were very focused on the job.
“We showed our mentality and passion and are very happy to reach the final. We give our best every day to reach these finals and win silverware. Hopefully, we can do it for all the new players and also the players that were here.”
Favourite opponent: Marmoush enjoys outings against Newcastle
Marmoush has now scored 12 goals for City, with five of those coming in meetings with Newcastle at the Etihad - having hit a hat-trick against them last season. He moved to England from Eintracht Frankfurt with the hope of becoming a serial winner.
His efforts could now be rewarded, having fended off transfer talk during the winter window of 2026. He told City Studios of remaining in the hunt for League Cup glory: “For sure, from the first minute of the game we were very focused. We showed our mentality and our passion to win the game. We’re very happy that we did that.
“I’m very, very excited. It’s the best feeling to reach a final. We would like to reach every final we can reach. We’re very happy to be there. Now focus on the next games and hopefully we can win the final.”
Will Guehi be added to Man City's rotation for the Carabao Cup final?
Guardiola has shuffled his pack in Carabao Cup action this season, with competitive action on multiple fronts meaning that rotation has to be factored into the equation. The likes of Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Rayan Cherki started on the bench against Newcastle.
Impressive progress has still been made to another final, with the hope being that some of those nursing injuries at present will be welcomed back into the fold before another visit to Wembley is taken in.
City are also hoping that January arrival Marc Guehi will be granted special permission by the Football League to play in the final, having joined the Blues from Crystal Palace after the first leg of their semi-final clash with Newcastle took place.
The England international defender remains ineligible for now, but Guardiola and Co plan to address that issue. City’s boss said when asked about Guehi becoming another of those chasing down a first medal with new employers: “Why should he not play? We will try.”
City have games to take in across Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League competition before attention turns to the Carabao Cup final. The first of those is set to see them face old adversaries Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
