Getty Images Sport
Everton star buys protection dog to keep family safe as Premier League footballers find new ways to increase home security
O'Brien concerned about family's security
Ireland international and Everton centre-back O'Brien is extremely concerned about his family's security, which consists of his girlfriend Sophie Lawlor and baby son Greyson. With O'Brien busy with football commitments for a good part of the day, the 24-year-old remains worried, and as a result, he has purchased a stunning black German Shepherd.
The defender feels that investing in a canine is the best security that he could provide to his family amid rising concerns in the UK over high-profile robbery cases. The dog was purchased from specialist dog protection company Chaperone K9 after receiving recommendations from his team-mates.
- Getty Images Sport
'Security is very important'
Explaining his decision to purchase a dog, O'Brien told Ball magazine: “I think as a high-profile person, security is very important. Not just for you but for your family, knowing that if I’m away for whatever reason, my family are safe at home. As we love dogs, it was a no-brainer to get Knox. He’s very loyal and would act as the first line of protection if anything were to happen.
"I personally chose Chaperone K9 from word of mouth from fellow team-mates. I came across their social media page. Seeing who they’ve provided dogs for, and the professionalism and care they have for their dogs they train made my mind up fast."
Premier League footballers hiring MMA fighters for security
Several Premier League footballers are turning to former MMA fighters to provide security for their homes following a series of robberies in Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’. A number of players and celebrities living in Alderley Edge, Wilmslow and Prestbury have been targets of theft and arson, leading to a number of players seeking greater protection.
The affluent area in north-west England has been attracting star footballers from some of the league’s biggest clubs for many years now. Players from the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have made Cheshire their home while they were contracted to the clubs, but following a number of crimes committed in the area, it is starting to lose its reputation as a haven for the wealthy and famous.
In December 2023, Everton loanee Grealish was the victim of a £1 million burglary in which criminals stole jewellery. The incident happened just months after the winger won the treble with City. It left Grealish feeling "absolutely distraught" as he later wrote on social media: "This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt. I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate. The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to people’s lives."
Similarly, another former City star Raheem Sterling has also been the target of robberies.
- Getty Images Sport
How is it going for O'Brien at Everton?
O'Brien has featured in all of Everton's 11 Premier League matches this season, although he primarily operates as a right-back under David Moyes, as the Scottish manager prefers to field Michael Keane alongside James Tarkowski in the centre-back role. He recently featured as a substitute in Everton's 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday and will be back in action for the Toffees after the international break as Moyes's side take on Manchester United on November 24.
Advertisement