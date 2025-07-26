Everton spring surprise by stealing march on rivals Liverpool & Bayern Munich to close in on Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana

Everton have reportedly stolen a march on rivals Liverpool and Bayern Munich as they close in on Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana. The Merseyside club has submitted an official bid and entered direct negotiations with the French club, while also engaging in advanced discussions with the 20-year-old’s representatives, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Several European giants are also eyeing him