Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Evan Ferguson in shock Bayer Leverkusen move! German champions 'lead chase' for Brighton striker as replacement for Saudi-bound Victor Boniface

E. FergusonBrightonTransfersPremier LeagueBayer LeverkusenBundesliga

Evan Ferguson is reportedly being pursued by Bayer Leverkusen as the German champions look for a replacement for Saudi-bound Victor Boniface.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brighton ready to sanction a loan move
  • Leverkusen are "leading the chase" for Ferguson
  • West Ham and other PL clubs are also in the running
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches