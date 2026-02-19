Nwaneri was given a timely boost at Marseille as the French giants appointed a new head coach to steady the ship. The sudden departure of De Zerbi earlier this month was initially viewed as a significant setback for Arsenal and their teenage prodigy, given the Italian’s pivotal role in convincing the Gunners to sanction the temporary move. De Zerbi had been the primary champion of the deal, leaving Nwaneri in a state of uncertainty when the managerial landscape shifted so abruptly in the South of France.

Despite a chaotic period behind the scenes - which remarkably saw sporting director Medhi Benatia exit and return to his post within a 48-hour window - Marseille have acted with decisiveness to fill the coaching vacuum. Marseille announced on Wednesday that Beye has taken over the reigns. The former Newcastle United defender is a familiar face to the local supporters, having represented Marseille during a distinguished playing career, and he now returns to a club in desperate need of a tactical identity.

The appointment is being viewed as a daring move by the Marseille hierarchy, especially considering the 48-year-old was only dismissed by Rennes last week following a disappointing run of four straight losses. However, his overall body of work suggests there is more to the story than just his final few games, given he guided Rennes to eight wins in nine games from November to the start of this year.