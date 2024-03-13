'Completely different' - Erling Haaland told he's no longer 'the animal' he was for Man City last season as ex-Premier League star suggests Norwegian striker has stopped 'fighting' for Pep Guardiola's team
Erling Haaland is not the same "animal" that he was last season for Manchester City as ex-defender William Gallas says the striker's game has changed.
- Haaland has 29 goals from 33 matches
- Gallas says his style has changed this term
- Feels forward does not fight as hard