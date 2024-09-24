Mikel Arteta Erling Haaland 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Erling Haaland tells Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' & calls Gabriel Jesus a 'f*cking clown' as Man City star is caught in shocking outburst by pitch-side microphone after Arsenal draw

Erling HaalandManchester CityArsenalPremier LeagueM. ArtetaG. JesusManchester City vs Arsenal

Erling Haaland clashed with Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City’s dramatic draw with Arsenal, calling the latter a “f*cking clown”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Stones snatched dramatic equaliser at the Etihad
  • Players & coaches clashed at the final whistle
  • War of words exchanged on the pitch & in media
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below