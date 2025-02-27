'Criticism gets to them' - Erik ten Hag reveals he had to be soft with Man Utd squad due to influence of social media making players less 'thick-skinned'
Erik ten Hag revealed that he had to be soft with the Manchester United squad as he accused social media of making players less "thick-skinned".
- Ten Hag was shown the door in October
- Allegedly lost confidence of the dressing room
- Hit out at players for getting offended too easily