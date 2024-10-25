'I totally ignore that' - Erik ten Hag bizarrely refuses to count Man Utd's loss to Tottenham because of referee error as under fire coach defends his side
Erik ten Hag bizarrely refused to count Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Tottenham as a refereeing error took centre stage at Old Trafford.
- United have had a troubled start to the campaign
- Went down 3-0 to Spurs at Old Trafford
- Ten Hag ignores defeat due to rescinded red card