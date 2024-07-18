'Are you hungry?' - Erik ten Hag tells £36m signing Joshua Zirkzee to 'learn' from Man Utd legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as striker prepares for debut season at Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag is hopeful new signing Joshua Zirkzee can learn from Manchester United icon and coach Ruud van Nistelrooy as the new season nears.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Zirkzee signed from Bologna
- Will train under compatriot Van Nistelrooy
- Ten Hag hopes he learns from ex-striker