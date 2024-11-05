Erik ten Hag didn't want Joshua Zirkzee at Man Utd despite £36.5m transfer from Bologna - and was left furious as striker arrived at Old Trafford overweight
Erik ten Hag was reportedly left angry when Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Manchester United overweight, with the Dutchman not a player he wanted to sign.
- Red Devils needed to find more firepower
- INEOS team made call to sign Dutchman
- Registered one goal in 15 appearances