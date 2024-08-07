Erik ten Hag warned cup wins won't be enough to save his job next season as former Man Utd star demands Dutchman challenges for the Premier League title after clinging on under INEOS
Erik ten Hag must aspire to more than just winning domestic cups after being given a leap of faith by the club's owners, argues to Mikael Silvestre.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United must challenge for title under Ten Hag
- Silvestre believes club right to keep manager
- 'Room for improvement', says ex-star