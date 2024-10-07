Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Under pressure Erik ten Hag confident he's 'safe' from the sack ahead of crunch Man Utd meeting over his future

E. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is under scrutiny after a very poor start to the season, however, the Dutchman believes his job is 'safe'

  • Ten Hag could be sacked by Manchester United
  • Club's top brass to meet during international break
  • The Dutchman believes that his job is still 'safe'
