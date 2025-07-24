Erik ten Hag's old assistant manager reveals the main disappointment from their failed stint in charge of Man Utd

Getty Images SportRichie MillsErik ten Hag's old assistant manager reveals the main disappointment from their failed stint in charge of Man UtdE. ten HagManchester UnitedM. van der GaagPremier LeagueA former assistant manager to Erik ten Hag has revealed what the biggest disappointment from his spell at Manchester United was.Van der Gaag spent two years at Man UtdWorked as Ten Hag's assistant managerReveals biggest let down from stintFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues belowWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk