Enzo Maresca to Juventus?! The truth behind Bianconeri's rumoured interest in Chelsea boss & ex-player revealed as Serie A giants close in on new manager

Chelsea will hope that talk of Maresca taking over at Juventus won't derail the club as they look to add further silverware to the trophy cabinet in his second season at Stamford Bridge. Maresca could only watch on as the Blues fell to a 2-1 loss to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, a result that ended the Blues' four-game winning run.

And after the defeat to the Black Cats, Maresca admitted that the club need to be more consistent if they are to challenge for top honours. "If you want to be up there you need the consistency," Maresca started.

"We won four in a row and yesterday we could have shown that, but because we lost points we didn’t show that. If we can have that level and this level, probably it is better to have something in between, to be consistent always in the same way, rather than like this. But I think overall, since we started, we have performed much better compared to Saturday’s game.

"Before this game we had exactly the same points as last year after eight games, but we dropped points yesterday. But we are still in October, we need to improve many things, and see where we are in March, April, May."