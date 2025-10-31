Enzo Maresca addresses concerning set-piece stat as Chelsea prepare for trip to dead-ball specialists Tottenham

Maresca faced questions in his pre-match press conference about Chelsea’s worrying trend of conceding from set plays ahead of their trip to Tottenham. The Blues have shipped multiple goals from such situations in recent weeks — including a damaging long-throw equaliser against Sunderland and a chaotic concession to Wolves in the Carabao Cup. Those lapses have amplified scrutiny on a side that sits ninth in the Premier League after nine games, struggling to find defensive balance despite notable progress in attack.

Tottenham, meanwhile, present an added layer of danger. Thomas Frank’s men have thrived on creative dead-ball routines, with Micky van de Ven scoring twice from corners in their recent win over Everton and Kevin Danso’s long throws causing havoc in the opposition's box. With Spurs earning a reputation for their clever set-piece execution, Chelsea’s defensive fragility in this area has become a clear talking point heading into the London showdown. Maresca, however, remains calm in his assessment. The Italian pointed out that set-piece situations are inherently unpredictable and believes that while the numbers are concerning, they do not paint the full picture of his team’s defensive performances this season. Still, with Chelsea having conceded more expected goals (xG) and shots from set pieces than any other Premier League team, their ability to withstand Tottenham’s aerial threat will be under close observation this weekend.