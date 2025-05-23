'They already have enough money!' - Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk contract sagas did not hamper Liverpool's title bid claims Arne Slot
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has claimed that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's contract discussions did not hinder the Reds' Premier League title bid.
- Salah and Van Dijk signed new deals toward end of season
- Slot says he wasn't part of contract talks
- Refutes that speculation was hindrance