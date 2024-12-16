England's title defence won't be easy! Winners and losers from the Euro 2025 group stage draw as Lionesses dealt brutal hand while Spain's chances of being world AND European champions are boosted

After defeating Sarina Wiegman's side in the Women's World Cup final last summer, La Roja will surely feel good about taking their European crown too

With seven months to go, the hype for next summer's European Championships hit new heights on Monday when the group stage draw was conducted in Switzerland - and there was no shortage of drama as the procedure produced four quartets of intrigue, all for differing reasons.

It was always going to be a draw that threw up some enthralling scenarios, with holders England in Pot 2 and Netherlands, winners in 2017, joined in Pot 3 by a well-respected Sweden side that reached the semi-finals in 2022. Equally intriguing was the place of the hosts, Switzerland, in Pot 1, giving them a chance of a kind draw.

With two rather top-heavy groups, one that looks a little easier to predict and one wide open, the drama will only continue when things get underway next summer, on July 2. But as we look ahead to what is sure to be another thrilling tournament, who left Lausanne feeling good about their chances? And who might be a little more dispirited? GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Monday's Euro 2025 group stage draw...